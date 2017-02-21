Butter interests in the state of Wisconsin are forcing out the competition with a “butter grading” law, and Kerrygold consumers are fuming all over social media. A Kerrygold butter seller in Wisconsin can be subject to a fine of $1,000 or 6 months in jail.

The issue here is an obscure state law from the 1970s that requires all butter sold in Wisconsin to be tested by a panel of experts and issued a letter grade for quality.

As a butter made in Ireland, Kerrygold is not graded in the U.S.