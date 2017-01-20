I’m not a Trumpster, but all this talk about “qualifications for President” is amusing. Using the mainstream definition of that term, Herr Obama is the most unqualified President of modern times, if not for all time. A state senator with no history of any accomplishments, billionaire Communist George Soros planted him in the US Senate as a stepping stone to big-boy politics. As a new, know-nothing, unknown Senator, Obama began planning his run for the presidency funded by the Soros machine with no public profile, no qualifications. Meanwhile, Leftists sit back in latte cafes with their peeps and exclaim how a billionaire entrepreneur who has spent his whole life dealing, building, creating jobs, and making profits is “unqualified” to take over the executive office.

