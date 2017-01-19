Toilet Bowl MarchersThursday, January 19, 2017
Posted in category Feminism
No Comments
Leftist women of Michigan marching to The Toilet Bowl. “Keep your laws off of my body”? Really? How about you idiot leftists keep your hands and laws off of my income, my labor, my business, and my life. They have no clue the level of dumbfuckery they practice with their pointless, undefined symbolism. Quoting their mindlessness:
Banding together the day after the presidential inauguration, organizers say the march focuses on uniting women on issues such as reproductive rights, equal pay, and lesbian and gay rights.
