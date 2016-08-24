They Gotta Regulate People Helping PeopleWednesday, August 24, 2016
The “Cajun Navy” is … voluntary diversity. People having each other’s backs. Saving lives. Helping others because they want to do the heroic thing. Making the world a better place, in the moment, for folks facing terrifying situations in flooded New Orleans. They are unusual angels using their own time, money, and efforts to conduct rescues. But now the government wants to keep these guys from helping others until they sign up for the government monopoly on helping people.
The government is going to regulate people helping people so that people can no longer help other people. The sickness of the government monopoly on everything aims not to support citizens, but to oppress them. As always, this insane attempt at regulation is couched in terms of “we’re doing it to help.”
Some of those Good Samaritans, a loosely-organized group called the ‘Cajun Navy,’ are being interviewed by media around the country, but that attention is nowhere near the pushback lawmakers are discussing when it comes to possibly breaking the law in the future if they save lives again
… Republican State Senator Jonathan Perry of the Vermillion, Lafayette area, is working on legislation that could require training, certificates and a permit fee to allow these Good Samaritans to get past law enforcement into devastated areas.
Justsum stuff says:
August 24th, 2016 at 8:50 pm
Pay a fee to be a Good Samaritan? Typical of the good for decades. The soup kitchens of the Great Depression were church based until the government regulated them & they became less efficient.
Warren says:
October 26th, 2016 at 11:56 pm
So, you’re out in a boat fishing, and you observe another boat catching fire, sinking, in trouble, with people in danger. Oh, I haven’t got a Government Certificate to help, I’ll go back to shore, eventually, because the fish are biting, and notify someone then.
Anything involving the Government doesn’t work