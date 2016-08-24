The “Cajun Navy” is … voluntary diversity. People having each other’s backs. Saving lives. Helping others because they want to do the heroic thing. Making the world a better place, in the moment, for folks facing terrifying situations in flooded New Orleans. They are unusual angels using their own time, money, and efforts to conduct rescues. But now the government wants to keep these guys from helping others until they sign up for the government monopoly on helping people.

The government is going to regulate people helping people so that people can no longer help other people. The sickness of the government monopoly on everything aims not to support citizens, but to oppress them. As always, this insane attempt at regulation is couched in terms of “we’re doing it to help.”

Some of those Good Samaritans, a loosely-organized group called the ‘Cajun Navy,’ are being interviewed by media around the country, but that attention is nowhere near the pushback lawmakers are discussing when it comes to possibly breaking the law in the future if they save lives again … Republican State Senator Jonathan Perry of the Vermillion, Lafayette area, is working on legislation that could require training, certificates and a permit fee to allow these Good Samaritans to get past law enforcement into devastated areas.