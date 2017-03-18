The sickness of the control-freak, child central planners who want to structure every damn second of every child’s day under the guise of “safety” or “development” or “physical activity.” To quote:

As many schools reduce or even eliminate recess time for students, the CDC has issued guidelines: planned activities are ideal rather than simply sectioning off time for play.

Here’s a comment that ought to get the attention of folks: “Sometimes kids may be out for recess but they’re not being active,” said Michelle Carter, senior program manager of SHAPE America. “SHAPE America” is Newspeak claptrap. How is “active” defined? Perhaps smart or inquisitive children – or introverts – would rather spend time alone identifying plants, bugs, or collecting cool rocks rather than taking part in collective play sessions that are of no interest to them.