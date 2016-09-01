The Cash Cow Known as Detroit Public SchoolsThursday, September 1, 2016
Posted in category Public School Prisons
No Comments
Rampant with fraud, the people of the state of Michigan keep bailing out the Detroit Government Schools. The short list of known crimes in recent times: invoices paid for services never rendered; no cash controls over fundraising or cash management; salary overpayments; cash stolen from school vaults; falsifying records to obtain overtime pay; multiple kickback schemes; etc., etc., etc.
