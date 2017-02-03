Sierra Club: “Abortions Protect the Environment”Friday, February 3, 2017
Says the Executive Director of the Sierra Club: “One of the ways we can get to a sustainable population” (less people) is through women being empowered to have abortions. But immigration (more people) is not bad for the environment. So we need more refugees and less American babies. This is the sickness of The Left. Tucker Carlson totally destroys this asswipe with some very basic questions.
