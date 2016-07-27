These are the kinds of things that a Communist wife of a Communist President says at the DNC.

In this election and every election is about who will have the power to shape our children for the next four or eight years of their lives.

Michelle Obama: “the power to shape our children…”

1-Power.

2-Shape.

3-Our (children).

And that blows right by all of the clueless, sound-biting Obama zealots, doesn’t it?

It means:

1-Coercion (force).

2-Indoctrinate (through the force of law).

3-Your children are a part of the collective to be shaped as needed to serve their masters and their agendas.

Obama wife followed that up with “only Hillary should be trusted with that responsibility.” Said Hitler (1938), according to Holocaust historians:

“These boys and girls enter our organizations [at] ten years of age, and often for the first time get a little fresh air; after four years of the Young Folk they go on to the Hitler Youth, where we have them for another four years . . . And even if they are still not complete National Socialists, they go to Labor Service and are smoothed out there for another six, seven months . . . And whatever class consciousness or social status might still be left . . . the Wehrmacht [German armed forces] will take care of that.”

—Adolf Hitler (1938)