I was writing, many years ago, that queer politics was never about basic freedoms that individual gay persons deserved and should have been able to possess. If that was all the gay community wanted, they would not have voiced a collective victimology based on sexual preferences, but rather, they would have emphasized their rights as individuals under natural law. The larger agenda was lifestyle acceptance and promotion; encouragement of queer conversion; and an entire political scheme designed around affirmative action, quotas, victimology, and special rights. The latest in this whole thing is that the sexual molestation of children is not a crime to be punished, but a disease to be cured. Pedophile apologists have been calling for protection for adults who rape children because they cannot be accountable for their actions due to their “disorder.” In my lifetime, we will see pedophiles protected by law, likely under the Americans With Disabilities Act. A quote from the article:

A pedophile should be held responsible for his conduct — but not for the underlying attraction.