No Commie Shake for DonaldSaturday, March 18, 2017
The Trump-Merkel no-handshake is driving the media and the statist know-nothings insane.
Making the presidency irrelevant again. Now that’s progress.
Folks on Facebook and YouTube are commenting with the perfectly predictable, “he’s so arrogant and disrespectful” …
“Arrogant and disrespectful”? But if Trump played the game (politics) with a fake smile and a wimpy handshake, he’d be a good guy … have I got that right? This is the result of collective government schooling churning out obedient round pegs for their mandatory round holes.
