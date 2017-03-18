The Trump-Merkel no-handshake is driving the media and the statist know-nothings insane.

Making the presidency irrelevant again. Now that’s progress.

Folks on Facebook and YouTube are commenting with the perfectly predictable, “he’s so arrogant and disrespectful” …

“Arrogant and disrespectful”? But if Trump played the game (politics) with a fake smile and a wimpy handshake, he’d be a good guy … have I got that right? This is the result of collective government schooling churning out obedient round pegs for their mandatory round holes.