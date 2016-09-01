This article in the Wall Street Journal asks, “Should we let toddlers play with saws and knives?” Yes, I say. And bring back the great, old (real) chemistry sets, too, and not these modern, safety-nazi replacements that give way to chemophobia. The obsession with safety has left Americans fragile, afraid, and keeping their kids in bubble wrap. This reminds me of an article in the New York Times a few years ago:

Under today’s Christmas tree, girls and boys will unwrap science toys of a very different ilk: slime-making kits and perfume labs, vials of a fluff-making polymer called Insta-Snow, “no-chem” chemistry sets (chemical free!), plus a dazzling array of modern telescopes, microscopes and D.I.Y. volcanoes. Nothing in these gifts will set the curtains on fire.