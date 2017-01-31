In “The Nation”

Tuesday, January 31, 2017
Posted in category Economics
Oh my – this letter seen in The Nation, a journal of fiery leftist opinion.” Letter to the Editor from a lone wolf. A snippet:

The country’s degeneration will take at least a decade to reverse. Before America can be great again, it will have to revert to the gold standard to give stability to the currency.

