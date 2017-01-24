Garrison Keillor calls himself a “liberal elitist.” You would never even think otherwise just seeing the man in the visual sense. You can picture this tired, old bird walking around the “liberal elite” section of Portland, carrying his organic granola and Tofurkey inside his reusable grocery bag, looking for the Birkenstock store. He thinks that his political party preferences make him a spaghetti-making, opera-snob, yoga-fied elitist. I’ve always liked him as an entertainer, and that’s been hard to do given his propensity for hating the common man. Keillor’s article in the Washington Post would never have made it into print in the MSM if the subjects of his insults were minorities, LGBT, or feminists. To quote:

The Trumpers never expected their guy to actually win the thing, and that’s their problem now. They only wanted to whoop and yell, boo at the H-word, wear profane T-shirts, maybe grab a crotch or two, jump in the RV with a couple six-packs and go out and shoot some spotted owls. It was pleasure enough for them just to know that they were driving us wild with dismay — by “us,” I mean librarians, children’s authors, yoga practitioners, Unitarians, birdwatchers, people who make their own pasta, opera goers, the grammar police, people who keep books on their shelves, that bunch. …The uneducated white males who elected him are the vulnerable ones and they will not like what happens next.

I’m all for stereotyping in facts, but Keillor can’t even get that right. Additionally, the rise of Trump is predominantly due to the poison of politics that worships and coddles the do-nothing welfare class while holding the middle class captive in a corrupt political system of wealth-grabbing and redistribution.

Additionally, according to Keillor, people who side with one political party are easily defined: “Democrats can spend four years raising heirloom tomatoes, meditating, reading Jane Austen, traveling around the country, tasting artisan beers”… that, along with making your own pasta; grammar policing; and following the dumbed-down yoga fad. Now let anyone who is not on the Left make such broad-category stereotypes, and immediately, the political correctness police swoop down to deem that person intolerant and purge them from respectable society.

In reality, it is Keillor who is over and done, and so, goodbye. And may his fictional Lake Wobegon be taken over by Catholics, ugly children, crotch-grabbing rappers, and RV parks.