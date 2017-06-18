Federalized CarsSunday, June 18, 2017
Because the US government is so good at legislating the market and paving a path for special interests via federal mandates and laws blocking states and localities.
In a victory for autonomous vehicle developers, a new Republican plan seeks to clarify where state and federal jurisdiction begins and ends regarding self-driving cars…,” Lindland said.
…We haven’t been going for the headlines, but we’ve trying to bring everybody together to make sure that we remain at the forefront of innovation,” Dingell, who is a member of the panel, said in an interview with The Detroit News. “We can’t let India and China get ahead of us on this.
Since US Exceptionalism dictates that America is simply the best, the vision for federally-mandated markets shall not be stopped. Sort of like the renewable energy strategy.