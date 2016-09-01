Bringing the War(s) Home With ThemThursday, September 1, 2016
Posted in category War
No Comments
The indoctrinated, angry, killer-for-the-state mindset: ex-marine guns down a woman after he caused a car accident with her by blowing a red light. Friends said he acted as if he thought he was back in a war zone.
A military spokeswoman confirmed to The Washington Post that Desha served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 2004 to 2008, and was deployed to Iraq twice during that time.
