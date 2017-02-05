From Jeremy R. Hammond, a journalist who picks apart propaganda about as good as anyone out there. He completely takes apart an awful spin piece from The Atlantic propagandizing for the US government, the CDC, and Vaccination Nation. To quote:

As former CDC Director Julie Gerberding was consequently forced to acknowledge, “Now, we all know that vaccines can occasionally cause fevers in kids. So if a child was immunized, got a fever, had other complications from the vaccines. And if you’re predisposed with a mitochondrial disorder, it can certainly set off some damage. Some of the symptoms can be symptoms that have characteristics of autism.”

In other words, despite the government and media’s insistence that vaccines can’t cause autism, it’s an acknowledged fact that vaccines can cause brain damage resulting in developmental regression.

Gerberding, incidentally, left her government job to become head of Merck’s vaccine division.

This trash from The Atlantic is standard fare for the utterly disgraceful mainstream media, which serve to manufacture consent for policies like the CDC’s childhood vaccine schedule just as they manufacture consent for US foreign policies, as they did for the illegal war on Iraq. Rather than properly educating the public about vaccines, the mainstream media continuously misinforms, serving not to illuminate the subject but to keep people in the dark. The media’s disgraceful reporting on the subject is criminally irresponsible. Rather than encouraging open discussion and debate, the media attempt to shut down any dissent with its propagandistic hit pieces.