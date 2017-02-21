A Cookie Dough Bubble?Tuesday, February 21, 2017
Posted in category Boom-Bubble Phenomenon
No Comments
Sometimes you can sell anything in a bubble environment. Like cookie dough “treats.”
It’s a “sensation.” Lines all around the block in NYC, and the place “can barely keep up.” Note near the end of the video: the customers are all 20-something females taking selfies while eating their cookie dough. The targeted demographic is clear. Here’s the store website, and here’s a place where you can get cookie dough at retail stores.
