$40,000 a year in tuition: learn how to make up your own reality

Friday, February 3, 2017
Posted in category Social Justice Warriors
Imagine this. From the University of Michigan, that bastion of Diaper Pin logic, comes a “social justice art festival” for which the purpose of the event is, to quote: “The event aims to explore how art can used as a mechanism to promote social justice and/or change. The theme for this year is In Our Space: Using Art to Name Our Reality.”

“Name our reality” — you caught that, right? And you know those who are joining their cultural Marxist friends in making up their reality don’t have a clue as to the philosophical implications of such a statement.

And note the “make art not war” and “mind open” logo design. But when I press the buttons on these birds, on Facebook, concerning their Dear Obama’s eight years of stepping up the total warfare, bombing, droning, and murder-brown-people foreign policy, they unfriend me rather than face the facts. Making their own reality, indeed. What pitiful, spineless fools.

